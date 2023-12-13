ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina Supreme Court hearing was held on Wednesday, nearly a year after Atlantic Beach’s special election to fill the fifth town council seat.

The town of Atlantic Beach vs. Michael Isom’s court case was held at the state Supreme Court. Isom is the son of current mayoral candidate Josephine Isom, who also ran against John David, but in November’s election.

Michael Isom, David and Lenny Evans ran in the special election on Jan. 17. Votes showed David won the election, receiving 32 votes, with Isom and Evans both getting 22.

However, since David did not receive more than 50% of the vote, there was a runoff election. David won the runoff election as well.

After the runoff election, Isom protested it and later filed a challenge in circuit court, which happened on Wednesday. He said he should be declared winner or for there to be a new commission hearing since David isn’t legally a resident.

The town’s attorney, Joseph Dickey, says differently.

“Our position, based on the case law and based on the record that exists, our election commission performed in accordance with statue and properly deemed that John David was a qualified lecture, candidate and winner of the special election,” Dickey said.

David shared his thoughts after court.

“During the election, Michael Isom, Josephine Isom was a poll watcher for Michael Isom. She didn’t challenge the first election, which we had, and then we had a runoff. They knew they didn’t have the votes, they lost, and then they challenged me because they thought that was the way to come up with the election, since they didn’t get the votes,” he said.

The special election was to replace James Dewitt, the former councilman who was allegedly killed by his son.

John Sketers, a resident of Atlantic Beach for more than 50 years and was a councilman himself, said he’s concerned.

“I mean seriously, where do we go from here?” he said. “I think that we have not only an issue with Atlantic Beach, but I can see where it’s going to spill over into who in the world has the answer and who can we hold accountable to make this correction like it’s supposed to be.”

News13 reached out to Dickey and Isom for a comment, but have not heard back. One of the justices in court on Wednesday said if David wins the mayoral race, the appeal concerning his council seat will no longer be an issue.