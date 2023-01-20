HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools teacher and principal arrested in November and charged in an abuse investigation are scheduled to appear in court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Ocean Bay Elementary School Principal Rebecca Schroyer and Grace McColgan, a special education teacher at the school, were arrested on Nov. 2. Both women posted bond and were released from jail.

McColgan, who was hired by the district in August 2020, is facing six counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, and her education certificate has been suspended.

Schroyer is charged with two counts of failing to report child abuse or neglect. She was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 1.

At the time of her arrest, McColgan had been on administrative leave from her job since Oct. 11, which was the second time the district had taken such action against her, according to documents obtained by News13.

McColgan was previously placed on leave on Feb. 15 because of “allegations of unprofessional conduct,” according to the documents, but was allowed to return to work on March 30 after an investigation.

According to a police report obtained by News13, on multiple occasions in September, McColgan allegedly hit students in the back of their heads while their heads were down on the desk. She also allegedly told the students that they wouldn’t get snacks or lunch if they didn’t answer questions.

McColgan also is accused of dumping a child out of a chair, leaving a child in the bathroom with the lights off “for an unreasonable amount of time” and hitting a child on the arm after she was hit during the 2021-22 school year.

Warrants accused Schroyer of knowing about the abuse allegations and not reporting them to authorities as required by law.

Schroyer was hired by the district in 2001 and became the principal at Ocean Bay Elementary School in 2016. Her attorney told News13 after her arrest that Schroyer did everything according to the law by telling who she needed to tell.

“Mrs. Schroyer is a dedicated, attentive school principal and she takes her job seriously and she works countless hours to do it right,” Morgan Martin said.

A parent at the school filed a lawsuit in January against Horry County Schools, McColgan and Schroyer. It alleges gross negligence, and negligent hiring, supervision and retention.