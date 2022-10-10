ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police activity in the Atlantic Beach area Monday involved search warrants for a suspect in two homicides, according to Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson.

There is a large law-enforcement presence in Atlantic Beach as Horry County police conduct an investigation, the department said in a social media post.

HCPD has not released details of the investigation but said “community members may see patrol officers, detectives, and special operations team members in the area.”

Police also said people should avoid the area “and allow officers to do their work.”

