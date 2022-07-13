HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A helicopter made a precautionary emergency landing Wednesday near Springmaid Pier in the Myrtle Beach area, according to officials.

The helicopter landed on the beach near the Nash Street public beach access, south of the pier, according to a News13 crew on scene. Horry County police are on scene.

The Robinson R44 II helicopter is registered to Executive Helicopters, Inc., according to registration data from the Federal Aviation Administration. It was registered to the company on Sept. 27, 2012.

The FAA told News13 the pilot made a precautionary emergency landing at about noon due to an engine warning light. The pilot was the only person on board. The FAA said the information is preliminary and subject to change.

“We decided to get up and move and let him land,” said Chris Londeree, a beachgoer from Richmond, Virginia.

“We stood up and they landed and then the lifeguards came running over,” Kathleen Londeree said. “We asked what happened. I thought maybe they saw sharks or something in the water and they were coming to tell us.”

The Londerees said the landing was not something they expected to see on vacation.

“This will stay with us forever,” Kathleen Londeree said. “I think they did a great job. The police were here. Everybody was here quickly. They blocked off the scene. They made sure that everybody was safe, so we definitely feel safe and we’re very happy with the police department and the lifeguards.”

Luke Grim, who is visiting from Virginia, said it was a “heck of a beach day, I’ll tell you that. It was a really interesting beach day.”

“We were out in the water and my dad was pointing at a helicopter,” Grim said.

The helicopter has since been removed from the beach and is now on a trailer, according to a News13 crew on scene.

