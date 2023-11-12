HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — This week is National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, and New Directions is asking the Grand Strand community for help.

National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is Nov. 13-17. It’s an annual opportunity to shine a spotlight on the problems of hunger and homelessness and to urge communities to take action.

Here is where New Directions will be next week.

Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., South Atlantic Bank, 630 29th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach

Tuesday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., 810 Bowling Conway, 2001 Highway 501 E.

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Carolina Forest Community Church, 1381 Carolina Forest Blvd.

Thursday, 9 a.m., to 5:30 p.m., Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Coastal Carolina National Bank, 1100 Highway 17. N., North Myrtle Beach

Below is a full donation wish list from New Directions.

Non-perishable food needs

Canned vegetables

Canned potatoes

Canned fruits

Pastas (spaghetti most needed)

Tomato sauce

Pasta sauce / marinara

Diced tomatoes

Crushed tomatoes

Alfredo sauce

Canned chicken

Canned tuna

Jelly / jams

Gravy mix

Applesauce

Boxed potatoes

Stuffing

Rice

Condiments (mayo, BBQ sauce, hot sauce)

Salad dressings

Hygiene and supply needs

Men’s and women’s razors

Shaving cream

2-in-1 shampoo & body wash

Toothbrushes

Small toothpaste

Hairbrushes & combs

Hand soap

Shower shoes (men’s XL most needed)

Washcloths

Portable headphones

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Clorox

Pinesol

Antibacterial spray/wipes

Comet powder

55-gallon black trash bags

HE laundry detergent

10-ounce plastic cups

Disposable plates

Plastic forks