HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voters got creative when using the write-in option while casting ballots on Election Day, according to a list of all write-in candidates obtained by News13.

The list of names includes various misspellings of the classic Mickey Mouse. Also included were Kermit the Frog and Donald Duck.

Sports figures such as South Carolina basketball coach Dawn Staley, Alabama football coach Nick Saban, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Warriors players Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala also made the list.

Political figures making the list included Barack and Michelle Obama, Joe and Jill Biden, Donald Trump, and John F. Kennedy.

Kanye West appeared on the list multiple times. Harambe, the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla that was shot and killed when a 3-year-old climbed into its enclosure, also appeared on the list multiple times.

Some of the more notable write-in votes were (in alphabetical order):

“A block of cheese”

“A dog toy”

“A flag pole”

“A pickle”

“Abortion is healthcare”

“An egg”

“Anyone but at Trumper”

“Anyone else less criminal”

“Anyone else”

“Anyone with a brain”

“Asphalt”

“Diversity is needed”

“Donald Trump’s Ego”

“I wish I had a choice”

“No Trump zombies”

“Ranked choice voting”

“Save Planned Parenthood”

“Someone younger”

“Your mom”

Albert Einstein

Alex Trebek

Alf

Alice Cooper

Andre Iguodala

Anthony Bourdain

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Atticus Finch

Bam Margera

Barack Obama

Barney

Bart Simpson

Batman

Bernie Sanders

Betty Boop

Big Bird

Big Butt

Bill Clinton

Bill Maher

Bill Nye the Science Guy

Black Panther

Black Widow

Bo Jackson

Bob Barker

Bob Dole

Bob Dylan

Bob Ross

Bob the Builder

Bozo the Clown

Bruno Mars

Bugs Bunny

Cat in the Hat

Charlie Brown

Cher

Chuck E Cheese

CJ McCollum

Cody Rhodes

Conan

Cookie Monster

Danny DeVito

Darth Vader

Dave Grohl

Dave Matthews

David Bowie

Dawn Staley

Dell Curry

Dick Clark

Dolly Parton

Donald Trump

Dr. Seuss

Eddie Vedder

Elmo

Elon Musk

FDR

Foghorn Leghorn

Fred Flintstone

Geddy Lee

George Jetson

George Washington

Gerry Mandering

Gilbert Gottfried

God

Goofy

Grayson McCall

Harambe

Harry Potter

Harry Styles

Heath Ledger

Hillary Clinton

Howard Stern

Hozier

Hubert Davis

Hulk

Iron Man

Jack Black

Janis Joplin

Jerry Garcia

Jesus

JFK

Jill Biden

Jim Carey

Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Neutron

Joe Biden

John Cena

John Green

John Oliver

Johnny Carson

Jon Stewart

Josh Allen

Judge Judy

Kamala Harris

Kanye West

Kenny Omega

Kermit the Frog

Kevin Durant

Klay Thompson

Lamar Jackson

Lassie

Left Shark

LGBTQIA

Marge Simpson

Martha Stewart

Mary Jane

Meghan Trainor

Michael Myers

Michell Obama

Mickey Mouse

Miley Cyrus

Mitt Romney

Ms. Frizzle

Ned Flanders

Nick Saban

Obi-wan Kenobi

Oprah Winfrey

Patrick Star

Patty LaBelle

Paul Blart

Perry Mason

Peter Rabbit

Popeye

Poppy

Princess Diana

Reba

Ricky Steamboat

Roman Reigns

Ronald McDonald

Rosa Parks

Roy Williams

Ru Paul

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Santa

Satan

Scooby Doo

Snoop Dogg

Spongebob

Stacy’s Mom

Steph Curry

Stephen Colbert

Steve Kerr

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Superman

Taylor Swift

Ted Lasso

The Limu Emu

The Pope

Thor

Tom Brady

Tom Segura

Tree Stump

Tweedle Dee

Tweedle Dumb

Tweety Bird

Wile E. Coyote

Willie Nelson

Willy Wonka

Wonder Woman

Yoda

