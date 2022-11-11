HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voters got creative when using the write-in option while casting ballots on Election Day, according to a list of all write-in candidates obtained by News13.
The list of names includes various misspellings of the classic Mickey Mouse. Also included were Kermit the Frog and Donald Duck.
Sports figures such as South Carolina basketball coach Dawn Staley, Alabama football coach Nick Saban, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Warriors players Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala also made the list.
Political figures making the list included Barack and Michelle Obama, Joe and Jill Biden, Donald Trump, and John F. Kennedy.
Kanye West appeared on the list multiple times. Harambe, the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla that was shot and killed when a 3-year-old climbed into its enclosure, also appeared on the list multiple times.
Some of the more notable write-in votes were (in alphabetical order):
- “A block of cheese”
- “A dog toy”
- “A flag pole”
- “A pickle”
- “Abortion is healthcare”
- “An egg”
- “Anyone but at Trumper”
- “Anyone else less criminal”
- “Anyone else”
- “Anyone with a brain”
- “Asphalt”
- “Diversity is needed”
- “Donald Trump’s Ego”
- “I wish I had a choice”
- “No Trump zombies”
- “Ranked choice voting”
- “Save Planned Parenthood”
- “Someone younger”
- “Your mom”
- Albert Einstein
- Alex Trebek
- Alf
- Alice Cooper
- Andre Iguodala
- Anthony Bourdain
- Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Atticus Finch
- Bam Margera
- Barack Obama
- Barney
- Bart Simpson
- Batman
- Bernie Sanders
- Betty Boop
- Big Bird
- Big Butt
- Bill Clinton
- Bill Maher
- Bill Nye the Science Guy
- Black Panther
- Black Widow
- Bo Jackson
- Bob Barker
- Bob Dole
- Bob Dylan
- Bob Ross
- Bob the Builder
- Bozo the Clown
- Bruno Mars
- Bugs Bunny
- Cat in the Hat
- Charlie Brown
- Cher
- Chuck E Cheese
- CJ McCollum
- Cody Rhodes
- Conan
- Cookie Monster
- Danny DeVito
- Darth Vader
- Dave Grohl
- Dave Matthews
- David Bowie
- Dawn Staley
- Dell Curry
- Dick Clark
- Dolly Parton
- Donald Trump
- Dr. Seuss
- Eddie Vedder
- Elmo
- Elon Musk
- FDR
- Foghorn Leghorn
- Fred Flintstone
- Geddy Lee
- George Jetson
- George Washington
- Gerry Mandering
- Gilbert Gottfried
- God
- Goofy
- Grayson McCall
- Harambe
- Harry Potter
- Harry Styles
- Heath Ledger
- Hillary Clinton
- Howard Stern
- Hozier
- Hubert Davis
- Hulk
- Iron Man
- Jack Black
- Janis Joplin
- Jerry Garcia
- Jesus
- JFK
- Jill Biden
- Jim Carey
- Jimmy Buffett
- Jimmy Neutron
- Joe Biden
- John Cena
- John Green
- John Oliver
- Johnny Carson
- Jon Stewart
- Josh Allen
- Judge Judy
- Kamala Harris
- Kanye West
- Kenny Omega
- Kermit the Frog
- Kevin Durant
- Klay Thompson
- Lamar Jackson
- Lassie
- Left Shark
- LGBTQIA
- Marge Simpson
- Martha Stewart
- Mary Jane
- Meghan Trainor
- Michael Myers
- Michell Obama
- Mickey Mouse
- Miley Cyrus
- Mitt Romney
- Ms. Frizzle
- Ned Flanders
- Nick Saban
- Obi-wan Kenobi
- Oprah Winfrey
- Patrick Star
- Patty LaBelle
- Paul Blart
- Perry Mason
- Peter Rabbit
- Popeye
- Poppy
- Princess Diana
- Reba
- Ricky Steamboat
- Roman Reigns
- Ronald McDonald
- Rosa Parks
- Roy Williams
- Ru Paul
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- Santa
- Satan
- Scooby Doo
- Snoop Dogg
- Spongebob
- Stacy’s Mom
- Steph Curry
- Stephen Colbert
- Steve Kerr
- Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Superman
- Taylor Swift
- Ted Lasso
- The Limu Emu
- The Pope
- Thor
- Tom Brady
- Tom Segura
- Tree Stump
- Tweedle Dee
- Tweedle Dumb
- Tweety Bird
- Wile E. Coyote
- Willie Nelson
- Willy Wonka
- Wonder Woman
- Yoda
View the full list of names below.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.