2 p.m. tropical outlook

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Over the last several days the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring an area of low pressure and thunderstorms located in the Gulf of Mexico.

As of 2 p.m., the chances for formation over the next two days are now 70%. The system is currently located in the Bay of Campeche and has become better organized today.

Environmental conditions are favorable and a tropical depression could form later today or possibly very early tomorrow morning. The system will continue to move to the northwest and eventually will go ashore in northeastern Mexico hindering any further development.

The system is likely to bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of northeastern Mexico and southern Texas over the weekend. This is not likely to be Danielle.

The National Weather Service will initiate advisories on Potential Tropical Cycle Four at 5 p.m.