HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Highway 17 Business is closed near Surfside Beach for an “active investigation,” according to police.
The road is closed in both directions near 17th Avenue North in the Surfside Beach area, police said.
Community members are asked to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.