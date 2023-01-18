SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Highway 17 Business in Surfside Beach will be shut down Wednesday morning while a Santee Cooper utility crew performs work in the area, the town said in a Facebook post.
The road is expected to be closed between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
“Santee Cooper will be doing some work requiring the closure of all lanes of the highway and Frontage Road near 16th Ave North,” the town said. “There will be significant delays.”
The town said it would provide an update once the road has been reopened.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.