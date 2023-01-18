SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Highway 17 Business in Surfside Beach will be shut down Wednesday morning while a Santee Cooper utility crew performs work in the area, the town said in a Facebook post.

The road is expected to be closed between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

“Santee Cooper will be doing some work requiring the closure of all lanes of the highway and Frontage Road near 16th Ave North,” the town said. “There will be significant delays.”

The town said it would provide an update once the road has been reopened.

