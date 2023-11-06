HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bridge over Kingston Lake in Horry County has been closed while crews make repairs to the Highway 19 span, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
SCDOT said traffic will be detoured using Adrian Highway, Highway 139, Highway 66 and Highway 905. The work is expected to be finished in November.
Drivers are asked to use caution in work zones.
Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.