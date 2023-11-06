HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bridge over Kingston Lake in Horry County has been closed while crews make repairs to the Highway 19 span, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

SCDOT said traffic will be detoured using Adrian Highway, Highway 139, Highway 66 and Highway 905. The work is expected to be finished in November.

Map provided by South Carolina Department of Transportation

Drivers are asked to use caution in work zones.