HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Highway 90 in Longs will be closed for an extended amount of time after two people were injured in a crash Friday night in the Longs area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at 8:12 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 90 and Carries Lane Road, HCFR said. Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries. At least one person was trapped in one of the cars.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.