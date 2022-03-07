HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Highway 90 near Conway will be closed due to an outdoor fire, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to a a three-acre fire in the 1500 block of Highway 90, Casey said. A shed was heavily damaged and multiple tractors were also damaged.

Highway 90 will be closed for an extended period of time and community members will see smoke in the area, Casey said.

On Monday, the South Carolina Forestry Commission began a red flag fire alert to highly discourage people from burning outdoors due to higher risk of wildfires. On Thursday, Horry County has initiated a burn ban until further notice.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.