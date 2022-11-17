HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Inflation is making everything more expensive this year, but it is not the only reason your Thanksgiving turkey will cost more this year.

Avian Influenza, or the bird flu, is sweeping the nation and wiping out entire flocks of turkeys.

The first case in South Carolina was discovered on Jan. 13, and since then the disease has become a massive outbreak event that is surpassing previous ones.

“Before this, the largest United States animal disease event was a 2015 high-path influenza outbreak, in which 50.5 million birds either died or were depopulated from the disease,” Michael Neault, director of livestock poultry health at Clemson University, said. “The outbreak that started this year is still ongoing and 50.32 million birds have died or have been depopulated so far. We expect that this will surpass the 2015 numbers, and this will become the largest United States Animal Disease event.”

There is no way to cure a bird once it contracts the disease, and with a historical outbreak, the chances of shoppers finding their perfect bird are slim.

“Unfortunately, they are out of commission for Thanksgiving if they get [the bird flu] in that flock,” Neault said.

Nathan Smith, Agribusiness program team director at Clemson, said this outbreak is having major repercussions on the price of turkeys this year.

“Definitely we have higher cost for turkeys, particularly during Thanksgiving,” Smith said. “Production is down because of the high-path, as well as feeding costs.”

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the average cost of a whole frozen turkey this year is $1.45 per pound, 26% more than a year ago when it cost $1.15 per pound.

The American Farm Bureau Federation said fresh turkey breast is also at a high of $6.76 a pound, a 112% increase from this time last year.

Julie Helm, director of the poultry program at Clemson, said dealing with an outbreak during this time of the year only makes it worse.

“Avian influenza survives longer in the environment outside the bird when it is cold and wet,” Helm said. “It loves winter. It loves to freeze.”

There may be fewer birds this year, and they might cost shoppers more, but there are things that can be done to ease the burden of filling the table this Thanksgiving.

“You may have to change a little bit of what your purchases are and look for sales,” Smith said. “Probably the earlier, the better that you can shop.”

As for when the poultry industry will recover, the professors agree that it is going to take some time.

“I think it’s gonna take a while,” Smith said. “It just depends on how long these farms can come back alive that were hit with the disease.”