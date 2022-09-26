MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Bike Week Fall Rally, also known as Hog Heaven on the Grand Strand, kicked off on Monday.

The annual event held since the 1940s is one of the oldest motorcycle rallies in the U.S., according to the website Bikeweek.com.

It will run through Oct., 2 and is expected to bring thousands of people to the Grand Strand. Through the years, the event has resulted in a huge boom in business for restaurants, hotels and shops.

Organizers remind everyone to stay safe by following all local laws, including one that requires anyone younger than 21 to wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle. Riders are also reminded that open containers of alcohol are not permitted in vehicles or public areas.

Bikers should also be aware of litter laws and the city’s noise ordinance.

You can find more information on the Bike Week website.