HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire late Monday morning damaged a home, two sheds and two fences, but no one was hurt according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCRF responded at 11:44 a.m. to a report of an “outside” fire in the 4000 block of Tarpon Bay Road near Myrtle Beach that was later upgraded to a structure fire.

No additional information was immediately available. The fire remains under investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.