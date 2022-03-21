HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire late Monday morning damaged a home, two sheds and two fences, but no one was hurt according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCRF responded at 11:44 a.m. to a report of an “outside” fire in the 4000 block of Tarpon Bay Road near Myrtle Beach that was later upgraded to a structure fire.
No additional information was immediately available. The fire remains under investigation.
