HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A home caught on fire after being struck by lightning, and power is out for more than 3,500 Horry Electric Cooperative customers near the area, authorities said.
The fire happened at a house along Long Leaf Pine Drive near Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue said. Crews responded at about 2:30 p.m.
HCFR said the fire is under control and no one was hurt. Two displaced people will be offered assistance from the Red Cross of South Carolina.
