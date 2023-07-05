HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A home caught on fire after being struck by lightning, and power is out for more than 3,500 Horry Electric Cooperative customers near the area, authorities said.

The fire happened at a house along Long Leaf Pine Drive near Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue said. Crews responded at about 2:30 p.m.

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

HCFR said the fire is under control and no one was hurt. Two displaced people will be offered assistance from the Red Cross of South Carolina.