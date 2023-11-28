HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motion was approved on Tuesday by the Horry County Administration Committee after many discussions for the redevelopment of the Inlet Square Mall.

Inlet Square Mall has sat mostly empty and undeveloped for a while, but Tuesday’s meeting was the first official step taken to help with redevelopment.

The mall was originally developed back in 1990. It sits on about 60 acres of land in Murrells Inlet.

It was home to more than 25 different stores, but only two remain now — Belk and Planet Fitness.

Paramount Development Corporation bought the property. It plans to do extensive demolitions and add new buildings as well as site improvements.

Horry County councilmembers say the redevelopment of the property would bring back revenue and draw more people to the area.

Councilman Tyler Servant said one of their biggest concerns for the community is improving intersections to increase capacity flow and make it safer.

“The mall has been sitting there for a long period of time undeveloped and abandoned and has made multiple lists of the top-10 abandoned malls in America,” he said. “It’s been in recent news that the mall’s getting redeveloped and that county council is concerned about traffic concerns in that area and infrastructure improvements.”

“What this is going to allow us to do is be able to improve intersections, specifically at the Home Depot intersection, to be able to take some of that congestion out of there and alleviate some of the traffic concerns,” Servant continued.

The next steps include going to county council, where the plan will have to pass three readings to go into effect.