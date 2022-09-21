HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of rainstorms in recent months has caused widespread flooding across Horry County, prompting an influx of calls from residents wondering what officials can do to help.

In response to the questions, Horry County is presenting the “Know Your Neighbor: Stormwater Workshop.”

Chelsea Cogliano, watershed planner for Horry County Stormwater, said the county realizes that this is an important issue in the community.

“A lot of this is hot-topic stuff, especially in Horry County,” Cogliano said. “We just think that putting something on like this is really important.”

She said a lot of people who live in Horry County have moved here recently.

“We have a lot of new people coming in, and so the way [the stormwater] works here might not be how they’re used to back where they came from,” Cogliano said.

The workshop will cover a variety of topics ranging from how the infrastructure works to how retention ponds are designed and where the water actually goes when it floods. Officials hope to make the learning interactive.

“We’re gonna have a mapping exercise, which is gonna be really important. We’re basically reading an as-built,” Cogliano said. “They’ll be able to have a map in front of them and read the plans, and we’ll have people there to help them to understand how the water works in infrastructure essentially.”

Cogliano said she realizes stormwater and drainage are hot-button issues. She said if you notice a problem in your community, the first thing you should do is reach out to the county directly.

“The first thing you should do if you see a problem would be to call our hotline,” Cogliano said. “We have operators that will know who to direct your problem to whether that’s public works or engineering or stormwater.”

That hotline number is 843-381-8000.

The workshop is being held at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center, and it will not be the only one, Cogliano said.

“We’re hoping to do more of these around different rec centers,” Cogliano said. “[The workshop] is not just tailored to Carolina forest residents. If you live in any area of Horry County, you’re welcome to come.”

Wherever people live in the county, Cogliano said they all have a lot in common when it comes to these issues.

“A common theme we see is that they’re not fully educated on how the stormwater works,” Cogliano said. “We thought if we could just have a general 101 session with the people…we could try to raise more community awareness on this type of stuff.”