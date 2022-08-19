HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center will be temporarily closed while staff assists police with an investigation, according to police.

The shelter will be closed until at least Monday, police said.

The shelter won’t be taking in any animals and will not be able to hold adoptions, police said. Rescues can continue on a case-by-case basis. Recue partners can contact the Rescue Coordinator at rescue@horrycounty.org.

Anyone with an animal-related public safety concern should contact the Horry County Police Department’s non-emergency line at 843-248-1520.

Police said no other information about the investigation is available at this time.

The shelter previously closed earlier this month to also assist with a police investigation.