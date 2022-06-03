HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is temporarily closed to the public so 30 animals that were seized in an investigation can receive emergency medical care, according to police.

The facility will be closed until at least Saturday while staff works to assist the Horry County Police Department with an animal neglect case, according to a news release.

Staff will continue to care for all animals at the facility throughout the closure, police said.

No other information about the case was immediately available as it is early in the investigation. Count on News13 for updates.