HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County Animal Care Center is closed to the public as staff members are working alongside Horry County Police Department on an animal investigation.

The nature of the investigation has not been made public.

In a Facebook post, the center said it will not be conducting adoptions, accepting owner surrenders or taking in strays because of the closure. Staff members will continue to care for the animals while the center is closed.

Rescues will still continue on a case-by-case basis, the center said, and rescue partners are able to reach out to the rescue coordinator at rescue@horrycountysc.gov .

Anyone with animal-related public safety concerns should call Horry County’s non-emergency dispatch line at 843-248-1520.

