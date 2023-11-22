HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Shelter hosted its ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ foster program on Wednesday for the second year in a row.

The program gives the community the opportunity to foster an animal shelter this Thanksgiving and it also gets the animals out of the shelter in a new environment during the holiday season.

Afterwards, the fosters can return the animal to the shelter or make it a permanent adoption. When an animal gets fostered or adopted from the shelter, Horry County Animal Care Center members said that opens a space for another animal who may need help.

Last year during November and December, 20 animals were fostered and 10 of those turned into adoptions during the ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ events.

Horry County Animal Care Center officials said they hope to see those numbers again this year if not more.

Adrianna Seals, the public information officer for Horry County Animal Care Center said their goal is to always clear the shelter.

“Even if that means we get one dog out today but then the next time that we do this, we get 20 dogs out, that’s still a really big deal,” Seals said. “You’re still making a really big difference in the community and in the lives of these animals.”

Each year, Ron Clapper, a local business owner and his daughter, Kaitlin Roe, with Thunder Protective Services collect donations and drop them off at the shelter around the holidays. They have adopted many animals from the shelter and said they love giving back.

“If you’re going to get an animal, don’t buy one,” Ron Clapper and his daughter, Kaitlin Roe said. “There’s plenty of them to be adopted. They are lovable and adorable. And they all deserve a chance.”

If you want to participate in the ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ program but weren’t able to for Thanksgiving. The shelter is putting the event on again during the Christmas season.

Horry County Animal Care Center has an angel tree that will be up until the first of the year. Anyone who chooses to donate can drop off donations at any time between now and then or email gift cards here. There is also a shelter wish list on Amazon.