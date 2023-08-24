HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is now offering free pet adoptions.

More than 60 animals can now be adopted. The center is open to the public Monday through Saturday.

Officials with the center said the center is now at capacity due to intakes from Horry County police’s legal cases.

Since there is no available space in the shelter, the ACC is unable to take in owner surrenders or stray animals. Officials said they do try to offer other resources for the animal to get care, like other area shelters or foster programs.

They are hopeful by offering free adoptions that current shelter animals will find families and space will become available to take in other animals and help them do the same.

“All of our kennels are full of mostly dogs in all honesty,” said Adrianna Seals, public information officer for the Horry County Animal Care Center. “As of 10 a.m. [Thursday] morning we had 214 total animals in our care.”

Horry County Animal Care Center said while not all animals are currently available for adoption, a large portion of them are, and you can give them a FURever home for free.

The center will host an adoption event on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. at the PetSmart near Coastal Grand Mall.

