HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is offering free adoptions all week after it took in more than 30 animals as part of an animal neglect investigation by the Horry County Police Department.

Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov told News13 that 29 dogs and 8 chickens were seized, and their conditions ranged from dehydrated to starving.

Since those animals are still a part of the investigation, they are not available for adoption. However, nearly 70 other animals are.

There are now 240 animals at the center, putting it at full capacity. That number includes animals from court cases, adoptable animals, strays and more.

Moskov said that’s a lot of animals for their staff to take care of, and that means they don’t have open kennels to bring in other animals.

“As a public safety shelter, we have to provide space when there are animals that either pose a public safety risk to the community, or they’re associated with these court cases,” Moskov said. “Right now we can take in strays, or owner surrenders because we need to move some of our adoptable out, based upon the ones that are already in the shelter.”

Eight animals were adopted Saturday when the free adoptions started, and the staff is hopeful that the number will continue to grow.

“We want more people to come out, adopt, you can even foster,” Moskov said. “There’s a foster program that allows you to have a week-long trial with an animal to see if it’s a good fit. Or there’s the foster program that allows you to just give a dog a break from the shelter for a little while.”

All of the animals that are available for adoption are up to date on their vaccines, have been spayed or neutered, and have been microchipped.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday from 10:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

A list of all adoptable pets can be found on the facility’s website.