HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A local animal shelter is now full and looking for people to adopt a pet so it can reopen its kennels to other animals in need of care, according to The Horry County Animal Care Center.

The HCACC has dogs of all ages, cats, chickens and one bunny available for adoption. All adoption fees are waived until the start of 2023, HCACC said in an announcement.

All pets are up-to-date on vaccines, spayed/neutered and microchipped, HCACC said.

The HCACC is open until 4:30 p.m. Thursday. It will be closed Friday for the Veteran’s Day holiday but will reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Photos of all pets available for adoption can be viewed on the HCACC website.