HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW ) — The Horry County Animal Care Center has reopened after being closed on Thursday because of a police investigation, but some staff members are continuing to work with authorities in an animal investigation, a spokesperson said.

The closure came after Horry County police found several live dogs while executing a search warrant at about 9 a.m. Thursday at a location off of Highway 57 S. near Wampee, according to police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov. The initial investigation was not related to the animals.

The animal investigation remains active, Moskov said.

No additional information was immediately available.

