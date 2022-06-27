CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center will be closed until at least Wednesday because of an increase in cases of COVID-19, officials said.

The shelter, located at 1923 Industrial Park Road in Conway, is continuing to care for the animals there, but all new adoptions are on hold.

In addition, a spokesman said the shelter is currently at capacity and additional rescues are being handled on a case-by-case basis. Rescue partners are asked to reach out to the Rescue Coordinator at rescue@horrycounty.org.

Anyone with an animal-related public-safety matter is asked to call the Horry County non-emergency dispatch line at 843-248-1520.