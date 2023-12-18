HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Weather Service on Monday was in the Forestbrook area of Horry County assessing damage after Sunday’s nor’easter.

Cleanup efforts were underway all day on Monday near Flintlake Apartments after large trees — some well over 40-foot tall, snapped at the top and fell.

News13 photo: Savannah Denton

Crews used large machinery to break one of the trees into pieces before moving it away from the apartment it crushed.

The damage across the apartment complex ranges from residents just having a few shingles missing, to others having entire windows blown out and large holds in the walls.

One resident, Dan Krystea, didn’t see the tornado but said he heard it, and that was enough.

“It was just the sound. I’ll never forget the sound. About how ferocious that was, that wind and the sound of the stuff hitting the house was just an incredible experience,” he said. “I was scared, that was not a good thing to go through. And it’s so quick, the destruction was so quick.”

The NWS confirmed in its preliminary report that an EF-1 tornado touched down near Socastee early Sunday afternoon.