HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County assisted living facility will close after issues with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Oaks of Loris notified DHEC on May 3 that it intended to close by June 3, according to the agency.

The facility is required, within 10 days of closing, to provide DHEC with provisions for maintaining records, information about the displaced residents and where they’ll be relocated to, and the dates and amounts of resident refunds, according to a statement sent to News13.

The Oaks of Loris must also return its license to DHEC on the day it closes. However, there’s still a pending Administrative Law Court case regarding DHEC’s revocation of the facility’s license, the agency said.

DHEC said it hasn’t received any notice of closure for Inlet Oaks Assisted Living Community, which is owned by the same company.

Issues with DHEC

State officials had revoked the license of the Oaks of Loris after investigators uncovered a long list of health and patient-safety violations, according to documents previously reported on by News13.

The owners of the Oaks of Loris on Watson Heritage Road also failed to complete a “correct and complete renewal application before it expired on Dec. 31, documents from DHEC.

DHEC sent Partners in Hope, which also operates Inlet Oaks Assisted Living Community in Murrells Inlet, a license renewal notice in September but got no response, the documents showed. Then, in early January, DHEC sent the company a late-fee notice along with a telephone reminder explaining the licensing requirements.

The company submitted an application on Jan. 11, but it was incomplete, the documents showed. DHEC then asked the company to provide “requested background checks and submit payment for the appropriate fees.”

DHEC received a late-fee payment from the company but as of Feb. 3 the company had not provided the documentation requested by DHEC, the documents showed.

DHEC first found violations at the 60-bed Oaks of Loris facility in February 2022 while conducting “three complaint investigations,” according to the documents. Multiple inspections later in the year, showed many more violations.

After each inspection, the documents showed that DHEC asked the company for a “plan of correction,” but often those documents were provided in an “untimely” manner.

