HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have arrested two people and seized “a large quantity of drugs and weapons” as part of a drug-trafficking investigation started late last year.
Chase Kenneth Perry, 30, and Kinsley Taylor Austin, 25, both of Horry County, were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Feb. 9 on an assortment of charges, according to police and online booking records. Perry remains in jail without bond, while Austin was released on Thursday after posting bonds totaling $75,000.
According to HCPD, the investigation led authorities to search a property off of Roundtree Road near Highway 544 where they seized the following drugs and other items:
- 3,366 grams of methamphetamine (more than 3 kilograms)
- 2,527 grams of fentanyl (more than 2.5 kilograms)
- 521.631 grams of heroin
- 158.473 grams of PCP
- 5 rifles/shotguns
- 4 handguns
- 1 stolen moped
- A 2005 Chevy Avalanche
Perry and Austin are each charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime; manufacture, distribution and possession of LSD and cocaine; manufacture, possession of other substances with intent to distribute; trafficking in ice, crank, or crack cocaine; and trafficking in heroin and morphine.
Perry is also charged with receiving stolen goods.
The investigation is ongoing, and HCPD said regional and federal law enforcement agencies are assisting.