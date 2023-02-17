HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have arrested two people and seized “a large quantity of drugs and weapons” as part of a drug-trafficking investigation started late last year.

Chase Kenneth Perry, 30, and Kinsley Taylor Austin, 25, both of Horry County, were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Feb. 9 on an assortment of charges, according to police and online booking records. Perry remains in jail without bond, while Austin was released on Thursday after posting bonds totaling $75,000.

According to HCPD, the investigation led authorities to search a property off of Roundtree Road near Highway 544 where they seized the following drugs and other items:

3,366 grams of methamphetamine (more than 3 kilograms)

2,527 grams of fentanyl (more than 2.5 kilograms)

521.631 grams of heroin

158.473 grams of PCP

5 rifles/shotguns

4 handguns

1 stolen moped

A 2005 Chevy Avalanche

Perry and Austin are each charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime; manufacture, distribution and possession of LSD and cocaine; manufacture, possession of other substances with intent to distribute; trafficking in ice, crank, or crack cocaine; and trafficking in heroin and morphine.

Perry is also charged with receiving stolen goods.

The investigation is ongoing, and HCPD said regional and federal law enforcement agencies are assisting.