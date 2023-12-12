HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Longs-area bar that has seen violence, including a deadly New Year’s Day shooting, is going by a new name.

The G Spot Bar and Grill has changed its name to “Dreams Eatery,” according to signs from outside the restaurant.

Shots were fired outside the bar just last month. After that, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said nothing has been requested of their office in terms of being a public nuisance designation for the property.

No arrests have been made in that incident or the deadly New Year’s Day shooting. Horry County police asked for tips last month.

News13 reached out on Tuesday to the owner through a phone number listed on Horry County public records, as well as the email address on Facebook for the bar, but have not heard back.