HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County officials have changed the bounty for a troublesome beaver from $25 to $100.

This comes as an incentive for trappers to focus on hunting beavers that are causing problems.

Beavers accepted in the bounty must be in Horry County. The paws must be severed and frozen. Only the paws will be turned in as proof. Beavers have webbed back paws and non-webbed front paws.

The storm water manager for Horry County, Thomas Roth, said this is to help prevent flooding. The beavers’ dam is said to be the problem, more so than the beaver.

Roth said bounty isn’t to eradicate the beaver species.

“It’s just a matter of trying to remove the ones that are a nuisance the ones that are creating this dams that are flooding field crops, that are flooding trees, flooding roads, that are flooding homes, flooding back yards,” Roth said. “Those are the ones we are really after to try to remove that nuisance.”

The application form and all of the details about requirements are listed on the Horry County website.