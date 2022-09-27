CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Board of Education Monday night approved a $4.4 million contract with Mount Pleasants-based SMHa architects for the design of two elementary schools in Carolina Forest.

The district has already purchased land next to the Carolina Forest recreation center and off Highway 31 near Ronald McNair Boulevard to use for the schools.

“This part of the process is $4.4 million dollars. For the architectural services, we will now look to send out an RFQ (request for quote) for a general contractor to work with the architect and the designing of the plans,” district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said. “That takes several months, probably over a year to finalize. And then. when it is time to construct, the actual school will have to go back and look at what finances or funding package we can put together for actually constructing the schools.”

The board of education’s facilities committee met before Tuesday’s night full board meeting and discussed the condition of schools.

“We are doing a big facility assessment on all of our school buildings, and all of our other buildings,” Bourcier said. “So when we have that data back, we will look at planning out the next five, 10-plus years.”

Updates on capital projects include a roofing project at Daisy Elementary School, which is expected to be completed in November, and the Waterway Elementary School loop roadway construction, which is expected to be finished by the end of October.