HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A security guard at Ocean Lakes Family Campground was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly punched someone with brass knuckles, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Robert Correa Jr., 29, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault & battery, the warrant shows.

Horry County police responded to the 6000 block of S. Kings Highway near Surfside Beach in reference to a physical disturbance, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police spoke with the victim, who was bleeding and had a split lip.

The victim then told police that he was riding his bike down the road when Correa stopped him and tried to take his bike away, according to the report. Correa also tried to detain the victim.

The man then pushed and hit Correa in an effort to get away from him, the report says. Correa then hit the victim in the face with brass knuckles two to three times, splitting the man’s lip open.

Once police spoke to a security supervisor at the campground, they learned that Correa was not a SLED officer and did not have the authority to detain people, according to the report.

The entire incident was caught on body camera, which officers reviewed, according to the report. It was then determined Correa did not have legal authority to detain the man in the first place, and Correa was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where a hold was placed on him for second-degree assault and kidnapping.

Correa was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at about 2:50 a.m. Thursday morning, booking records show.