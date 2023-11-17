HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman hired to care for another person is facing abuse charges after allegedly hitting the person in the face during an argument and also assaulting them “over a prolonged period of time.”

Horry County police charged Melanie K. Campbell, 41, with abuse of a vulnerable adult and escape after an incident on Tuesday at a home on Minsteris Drive near Conway.

According to a police report, a witness told police that they saw Campbell hit the victim with “an open hand across the left side of the face” during an argument. The victim later told officers that Cambell had been “assaulting and not providing necessary care over a prolonged period of time when [Campbell) was intoxicated.”

The victim also told officers that there had been problems with Campbell since she was hired as a caregiver, the police report said.

After Cambell was arrested, the police report said she slipped out of her handcuffs and tried to open the door of the police cruiser while she was being taken to jail. She also made several allegations that officers were raping her and said that officers at the scene were not real law enforcement officers.

Campbell was previously arrested in October by Horry County police in October and charged with third-degree domestic violence. She posted a $1,000 bond and was released. However, she remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center following her most recent arrest.