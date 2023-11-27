HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Christmas tree farms along the Grand Strand are seeing record-breaking sales after the busy Thanksgiving weekend, but that isn’t without challenges.

Going out to the farm, grabbing your Christmas tree and getting in the holiday spirit is something many people love. And while Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm in Horry County saw record-breaking numbers over the weekend, they’re also dealing with a national shortage.

The family-run Christmas tree farm has been in business for 61 years.

“I love everything about it, you know?” Angie Brunson said. “I love to meet the people, and it’s Christmas. Be joyful and be happy and enjoy!”

They surpassed their record for another year, and saw even higher numbers in sales during Thanksgiving weekend, up about 10% from last year.

“We saw record-breaking [numbers] on Saturday and Sunday,” said Lauren Booth, co-owner of Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm. “Friday was around tit-for-tat with last year.”

Booth said that farms across the country are being affected by Christmas tree shortages. She said she wasn’t able to get any 8-10 foot Fraser Fur Trees this year, which led them to be short 750 trees that they would usually sell.

Even with the shortage, though, Booth said they continue to get more and more customers each year.

“We have to increase how many of these we buy every year,” she said. “Because most of these people that move here, they’re from up north and they want this kind of Christmas tree.”

The demand for real trees is rising for Christmas farms this year. With that growing demand comes a $10-$50 increase in tree prices.

A study by the Real Christmas Tree Board shows 20% of people across the country plan to buy a real tree for the first time this year.

“I always had fake trees, but my mom always had real trees,” Frank Maguire said. “So, now living on my own, I want to start doing a real tree tradition.”

For those looking to buy a real Christmas tree, Booth says the sooner, the better as they usually sell out by mid-December.