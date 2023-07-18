HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County community groups have come together to try and help 1,000 students and their families.

Three churches in Horry County, as well as a nonprofit have joined forces to take stress off of students and families in need by putting on a school supplies drive and the Back to School Fam Fest next month.

Salt Life Church, Thrive Church, Simply Christian Church and the Italian American Heritage Charitable Council have teamed up to help students in need in Horry County.

“Just the fact knowing that the kids are taken care of says it all and is all that is important to me,” Fred Nesta said.

Jason Walter, the Community Outreach and Youth Life Director for Salt Life Church, wanted to unite with other churches to help stop the trend and make a difference.

“It’s estimated that nearly 7,000 students will be going back to Horry County schools without the supplies or resources that they need. And so, we just said we wanted to do our part to help assist with that,” Walter said. “Not only just do our part as a sole church, we wanted to unite with other churches and other charities to say ‘this is a unified effort to meet the needs of joining together as one.'”

There are more than 25 locations including local businesses, law enforcement agencies and fire stations that have placed boxes at their facilities to collect school supply donations from the community.

“It’s easy to be cynical because there is a lot of bad news going on in this world,” said Todd Elliot, pastor of Thrive Church. “So, to know that there are still good people that care about them, that want to provide for them, and that they’re not going to get behind in their school work. They can have just the same stuff as their other students that they may not normally have. That’s going to be a great feeling to help them get on track.”

The deadline to donate is Aug. 2.

On Aug. 5, the school supplies will be given out to the students and families at the free community Back to School Fam Fest event at Coastal Grand Mall from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Below is a list of locations in different Horry County cities to donate.

Myrtle Beach:

King One Properties

Angelo Steak & Pasta

Liberty Taproom & Grill

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse

Tbonz Grill & Grill

Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

Monarch Roofing

Conway:

Horry County Police Department

Conway police station

Solicitor’s office

Horry County Sheriff’s Office

Little River:

Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

Loris:

Maria Elias Williams PA Law Firm

North Myrtle Beach:

Flying Fish Restaurant

Taco Mundo

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse

North Myrtle Beach Police Department

All North Myrtle Beach fire stations

J. Bryan Floyd Community Center

North Myrtle Beach City Hall

MEDcare urgent care

The Doll House

Surfside Beach:

Horry County Police Department

Surfside Beach Police Department

Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union