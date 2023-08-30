CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County government facilities will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday because of expected impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

Facilities will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, the county said.

The closing affects all Parks and Recreation centers, ball fields, parks and Horry County Memorial Library branches.

“Tropical storm conditions are expected overnight and into the early morning,” the county said. “With the changing nature of the storm and the potential for additional hazards, it is prudent for the county to protect staff, residents and visitors.”

All public safety departments will continue to provide critical services.

Myrtle Beach International Airport remains open but passengers should check the status of their flights with their airlines, the county said.

Horry County leaders declared a state of emergency on Tuesday ahead of the storm and plan to open the new emergency management center at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Horry County remains at OPCON 2, which is the middle of three storm readiness levels. It means the county is operating under a heightened state of awareness. OPCON 3 is the readiness level referring to day-to-day normal operations. OPCON 1 means a disaster or emergency is occurring and that emergency response activities are ongoing.

More information can be found on Horry County’s website at www.horrycountysc.gov, and the county emergency management’s official Facebook and Twitter pages.