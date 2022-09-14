HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County Public Safety Committee has approved a plan to increase pay for corrections officers at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The plan makes the salaries for corrections officers equal to that of the county’s patrol officers, officials said.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office has struggled to retain staff members in recent years, but the department said the pay increase will help retention and recruitment efforts.

The sheriff’s office said it will cost about $1.6 million to get to the desired pay rate, which will be funded by vacancy variance through fiscal year 2023.

However, officials said the department will need to work on funding to continue providing competitive wages in fiscal year 2024.