Horry County community members seek better wetland protection to prevent flooding

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Rising, a local advocacy group is kicking off a new campaign that they have been working on for two years this March.

Their goal is to propel council into creating better wetland protection to prevent flooding in the area. A wetland is an area of land that is saturated with water.

Horry County Rising partnered with scientist to gather research that they plan to present to council.

April O’Leary is the president of Horry County rising. She said Horry County is 40-percent wetlands and through their evaluation with experts over the last 25 years, They have noticed Horry County has lost 20-percent of those.

O’Leary thinks the council has done a much better job not allowing developments to be built on wetlands this past year, but this campaign is asking council to put sufficient buffers which provide additional capacity for storage of flood water on the agenda for 2022.

“We see projects with A 7.5-foot buffer around the wetlands and that’s just not sufficient enough, that’s not going to get us all of those wonderful economic values and benefits that we’ve researched and can prove, “O’Leary said.

O’Leary said projects in Horry County need at least a 20-foot buffer protecting their wetlands.

Wetlands contribute to local and national economies by producing resources. Wetlands help prevent storm damages by absorbing a significant amount of stormwater, they improve water quality in nearby rivers and streams by effectively removing pollutants from water that flows through them.

“Another reason why wetlands are so important is the wider the buffer the more it increases property value. Those communities that are affected by flooding, their property value drops significantly,” O’Leary said.

O’Leary said that she is excited to get people involved in the campaign because she sees people living in fear.

“You know when they have wetlands in their back yard and they see a new subdivision being built near the wetlands without sufficient protection they believe that this will increase flood damage,” O’Leary said.