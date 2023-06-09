HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in May, and the Horry County Coroner’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying the man.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the man was hit at about 10:30 a.m. on May 27 in the 9400 block of North Kings Highway, which is just south of Lake Arrowhead Kroger.

The man was in his late 40s to late 60s, weighed about 170 pounds and was between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11 inches tall, Willard said. He had light brown or sandy blonde hair, a mustache and goatee which are all graying, and a distinctive tattoo on his right bicep.

His body had no visible scars but showed evidence of skin sensitivity on his forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner’s office at 843-915-5110 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or at 842-248-1520 after hours and on weekends.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating.