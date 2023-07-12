Courtesy: Horry County Coroner’s Office

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released a computer-generated composite photo in an effort to identify a man who was killed in a hit-and-run on N. Kings Highway in May.

The coroner’s office released a picture of the man’s tattoo in June hoping that someone would recognize it and help identify him.

Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the man’s fingerprints have not been found in any database, locally or federally, and that a DNA profile is still roughly five months away.

According to Willard, the man was hit at about 10:30 a.m. on May 27 in the 9400 block of N. Kings Highway, which is just south of the Lake Arrowhead Kroger store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County Coroner’s Office at 843-915-5110.

Count on News13 for updates.