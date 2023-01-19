HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified a 29-year-old who was found dead as part of a missing person investigation.

Corey Adam Soles, 29, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, was found dead Monday in the 3700 block of Green Sea Road in the Galivants Ferry area, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Soles was reported missing on Jan. 10, according to a police report obtained by News13. His death is being investigated as a homicide, Willard said.

Several arrests were made in connection with the missing person investigation.

Jonathan Edwards Watts, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and battery by a mob. He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Samantha Watts, 40, was taken into custody Monday evening in the Loris area, police said. Police said in a Facebook post on Sunday that Watts was wanted in connection with an investigation, but didn’t immediately provide details about the case.

She is being held on numerous drug charges and one count of obstruction of justice, jail records show. She was given bonds totaling $85,000.

Three juveniles have also been taken into custody and are at a South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia, according to police.