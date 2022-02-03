Horry County Coroner’s Office reveals cause of death for man found dead days after 2021 crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office revealed the cause of death for a missing man who was found dead days after a crash in February 2021.

The body of Corey Morrison was found in a pond near the Azalea Lakes neighborhood outside of Myrtle Beach. The coroner’s office said Morrison’s cause of death was drowning.

Morrison’s car was found crashed in a ditch Feb. 8, 2021 along Highway 17 Bypass near Azalea Lakes Boulevard. His body was found Feb. 13.