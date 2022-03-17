HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office says it is in desperate need of a pathologist and a new facility.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge has seen a rapid increase in need within the last 33 years.

“When I first started, we probably had about 130 to 140 calls a year and each year we kept growing,” he said. “Well, during that time we were very fortunate enough to have a pathologist who was local, and his name is Dr. Lee Proctor.”

However, for the last year and half Proctor has been having a hard time recovering from COVID-19, and Edge said the office’s only option has been to send bodies to Charleston for autopsies.

“We are sending three to four bodies to Charleston a week, but sometimes we also are sending six to seven a week or two to three a day, “said Edge.

The coroner’s office can spend up o $700 a body driving back and forth from Charleston. It’s goal is to save that money and put it into a new facility.

The new space would be equipped to handle autopsies, air exchange and have the right safety precautions that Edge said the office doesn’t have today.

“Everybody said, ‘Well that’s going to cost a lot of money,’ and it is, but stop and think of the money that we’re spending on traveling to Charleston having to hold the body for five days,” he said. “So those things add up. And then I talked with some of the corners who can or surround us and they had the same problem get it takes four or five, six days to get it down there. If we were open, we could get a lot of that business to help offset the cost of the operation here.”

Edge said he is confident that the county council agrees and hopes that it will move swiftly to provide the office with a pathologist and additional resources.