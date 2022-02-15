Horry County Council advances measure to undo land restriction, allow more homes in Socastee

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council Tuesday night approved the second reading of a measure that would open up the possibility of more development by undoing a land restriction in the Socastee area.

Horry County Councilman Bill Howard said the federal government years ago set aside areas of land along the Intracoastal Waterway in the Socastee where spoilage from dredging could be placed. The land is near Hague Marina and the Myrtle Beach Safari.

“The federal government back in the 40s came along and set it aside as an easement, and that easement’s been there from when they were building the Intracoastal Waterway,” Howard said.

Howard said the area was never used for a spoilage area, so the federal government came to Horry County to turn the land back over to them.

“They quit dredging the ICW years and years ago, and they designated certain spoilage areas that they didn’t need anymore, so they’re giving up those easements and giving back to the property owners,” Howard said.

Now, according to Howard, the county has a responsibility to return control of the land to the original landowners. The owners, JDR Square LLC, have requested the county release the easement.

It’s not clear whether the owners plan to build on the land, but a county official at a previous Infrastructure and Regulation Committee meeting said it was rezoned several years ago to allow 1,500 units but that it was later adjusted to 400 units.

“The area is over-saturated,” Howard said. “They have the right to build those homes.”

Howard also said “the property that we’re talking about has some issues with it, with some graveyards that are situated in that area, and we only request those graveyards are respected and not built on. We don’t have any say over the zonings or what can be built, it’s already been zoned for housing.”

This measure still needs to pass a third reading of council.