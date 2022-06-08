CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council approved its nearly $700 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year at Tuesday’s council meeting.

This means salary increases are on the way for Horry County Employees.

County officials said in the nearly $700 million budget, about $4.5 million would go toward pay raises for county employees.

The budget allows for employees making less than $45,000 to get a 10% increase in pay. Those making between $45,000-$100,000 would see a 7.5% increase. Employees making more than $100,000 would see a 5% increase.

“We do those types of things for incentives and retention and recruitment of employees,” Horry County Council Member Orton Bellamy said. “Also we’re looking at leadership training, and with our public safety, we’re looking at converting their certifications, their training into college credit.”

The budget does not include additional millage or fee increases.

Bellamy said they were able to do that because they made the right decisions early on, and maximized their resources.

“We have a super fantastic financial director who does a fantastic job of providing financial advising,” Bellamy said. “The staff provides a recommendation, we’re the final decision-makers, but we do have all the information to make sound decisions.”

County employees will get their raises on July 1.

County officials said other parts of the budget will go towards flood mitigation, infrastructure needs, and public safety.