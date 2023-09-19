HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council voted in a first reading to allow the county to handle the city of Loris’ municipal elections.
It would be transferred from Loris’ Elections Commission to Horry County’s Elections Commission.
A new zoning board which would include an attorney and two licensed professionals was also passed.
Changes to county design standards were also on the agenda, which passed on a first reading and would require some residential homes to plant certain trees and use materials like brick on the exterior.
A seven acre proposed development was brought up in a second reading to be rezoned for medical use. The property is off of Peat Moss Court and Fern Moss Road.
All of the topics passed unanimously.
Adrianna Lawrence is a multimedia journalist at News13. Adrianna is originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and joined the News13 team in June 2023 after graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University in May 2023. Keep up with Adrianna on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. You can also read more of her work, here.