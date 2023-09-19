HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Council voted in a first reading to allow the county to handle the city of Loris’ municipal elections.

It would be transferred from Loris’ Elections Commission to Horry County’s Elections Commission.

A new zoning board which would include an attorney and two licensed professionals was also passed.

Changes to county design standards were also on the agenda, which passed on a first reading and would require some residential homes to plant certain trees and use materials like brick on the exterior.

A seven acre proposed development was brought up in a second reading to be rezoned for medical use. The property is off of Peat Moss Court and Fern Moss Road.

All of the topics passed unanimously.