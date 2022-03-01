HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry Council Chairman Johnny Gardner is planning to run for re-election, he told News13 on Monday.

Gardner, who was elected in 2018, said he is planning a formal announcement but did not say when. His current term ends in December.

Gardner is one of 12 members on the council, which includes representatives from 11 different districts and the chairman, who is elected at-large. Council members are elected to four-year terms.

At least two other candidates — former chairman Mark Lazarus and current Councilman Johnny Vaught — have said recently that they plan to seek the council chairman’s seat.

Lazurus previously served as council chairman before losing his re-election bid to Gardner in the 2018 Republican Primary. He told News13 in February that he expects to make a formal announcement in early March. He has a kickoff event scheduled for March 10 at El Cerro Grande in Myrtle Beach.

Vaught, who represents District 8, has also said he’s running for the chairman’s seat. He announced his campaign in January.