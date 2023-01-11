HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two economic development projects, money for two new fire stations and a new mental-health committee were just some of the topics on the agenda Tuesday night as Horry County Council held its first meeting of the new year.

One item discussed as part of the second reading of two ordinances was a new commerce center in Loris. The ordinances focused on revenue distribution and development incentives related to the development of the joint industrial and business park.

“That is going to bring a lot of jobs,” District 8 Councilman Michael Masciarelli said. “Some of that has not been disclosed yet for fear of leaking information.”

Also on the agenda was the second reading of two ordinances related to another economic development project. One authorizes a fee agreement between the county and a company identified only as “Project Cook.” It provides for the payment of a fee-in-lieu of taxes and provides the company with other credits.

According to an agenda item, the second “Project Cook” ordinance would authorize and approve an agreement for the development of a joint industrial and business park “by and between Horry County and Marion County with property located in Horry County.” It also would authorize and approve an agreement between Horry County and the City of North Myrtle Beach related to the park.

Council members also approved a resolution authorizing the transfer of more than $3 million from a contingency fund to go toward the construction of the Shell Fire Rescue and Nixonville/Wampee Fire Rescue stations.

‘”On Forestbrook, we had a fire station that sat on a very small lot that the [firefighters], EMS, barely had room to park when they came to work,” Masciarelli said. “That’s a problem.”

Masciarelli said the new stations are needed because of the large number of new homes and businesses in the area.

Council members also heard from new District 1 Councilwoman Jenna Dukes, who talked about a new mental-health committee created by Council Chair Johnny Gardner.

I’m a pharmacist, so being on that mental health committee, I think, is gonna be very important,” she said. “I work closely with those individuals already.”

The next council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 24.

